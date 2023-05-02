2 men wanted on outstanding warrants arrested in James Cayce neighborhood, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants in the James Cayce neighborhood Monday night, the department said in a press release.

Police say Brandon Gooch-Webster, 33, was seen walking into an apartment with an AK-style rifle. Officers approached Gooch-Webster as he exited the apartment and he ran from them but was arrested after a short chase, police said.

Officers found cocaine and fentanyl on his person. Gooch-Webster is facing drug and weapons possession charges on top of an outstanding felony probation violation warrant he was initially booked in on, according to police.

Officers arrested a second suspect, Cameron Glenn, 31, after executing a search warrant inside the apartment Gooch-Webster entered earlier that night.

Police say Glenn was wanted on a federal warrant and seven outstanding charges including aggravated assault, domestic assault and child endangerment.

