Woman struck by SUV in Lawrence County

The incident occurred early Monday morning on Buffalo Road near State Route 242.
A vehicle reportedly struck a 14-year-old girl on Buffalo Road early Monday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a large SUV and a young woman in Lawrence County.

According to THP, 19-year-old Felicity Branham was walking on the wrong side of Buffalo Road around 5 a.m. when she was struck by an old Chevy Suburban on the left side of her body and thrown into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Branham sustained serious injuries and was air-lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to WLX Radio. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the Suburban, 60-year-old Arthur McCormack, pulled over and waited for law enforcement following the incident. He is not facing any charges.

