Woman struck by SUV in Lawrence County

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a large SUV and a young woman in Lawrence County.

According to THP, 19-year-old Felicity Branham was walking on the wrong side of Buffalo Road around 5 a.m. when she was struck by an old Chevy Suburban on the left side of her body and thrown into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Branham sustained serious injuries and was air-lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to WLX Radio. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the Suburban, 60-year-old Arthur McCormack, pulled over and waited for law enforcement following the incident. He is not facing any charges.

