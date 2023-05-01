Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have released the identity of the victim from Friday’s fatal shooting on Briley Parkway.

Police said Gerges A. Youssef, 46, was shot while on his way home from work Friday afternoon and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Youssef was within a mile of his home when the shooting occurred, according to police. He was driving south on Briley Parkway when he was shot just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said he crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Youssef’s black Honda CR-V had multiple bullet holes on both sides of the car, according to police.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the vehicle or gunman involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. MNPD said callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

