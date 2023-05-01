TN Dept. of Education commissioner to step down, Gov. Lee names replacement

Lee announced Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds will replace Schwinn.
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn(Tennessee Department of Education)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn will step down at the end of the school year.

Lee also announced Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds will replace Schwinn, after she served more than four years of service to Tennesseans, according to a media release.

“During her years of dedicated service, Penny has played a key role in our administration’s work to ensure educational opportunity for Tennessee students and secure the next generation of teachers, while navigating historic learning challenges,” Lee said in the release. “I have tremendous gratitude for her leadership and wish her much success in her next chapter.”

Schwinn joined the Lee administration in January 2019 and served the state through challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic. During Schwinn’s tenure, considerable initiatives to accelerate K-12 education have been implemented and several nationally recognized initiatives have been introduced, the release said.

Sam Pearcy, currently Deputy Commissioner of Operations at TDOE, will serve as the department’s interim commissioner until July 1, when Reynolds takes over.

Reynolds is currently the Vice President of Policy for ExcelinEd and has previously served as deputy legislative director for then-Governor George W. Bush, Special Assistant in the Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs for U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige, Regional Representative for U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings and Chief Deputy Commissioner at the Texas Education Agency.

“Lizzette’s significant education policy expertise and leadership make her well-suited to continue our work to deliver a high-quality education and expand school choice for Tennessee students,” Lee said in the release. “I welcome her to Tennessee and appreciate her service to students, families and teachers across the state.”

