Tennessee ranked among best states for working moms in 2023, study says

The Volunteer State was ranked No. 4 in child care, No. 7 for professional opportunities and No. 50 for work-life balance.
(Wikimedia Commons)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you know which states are the best for working moms in 2023?

Well, with Mother’s Day coming up in a couple of weeks, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst throughout the country and Tennessee found itself in the top 15.

According to the study, The Volunteer State is the 12th best state in the U.S. for moms at work. Tennessee was ranked No. 4 in childcare, No. 7 for professional opportunities and No. 50 for work-life balance.

Source: WalletHub

“Progress appears to be taking shape at different rates across the nation. Not only do parental leave policies and other legal support systems vary by state, but the quality of infrastructure — from cost-effective day care to public schools — is far from uniform as well,” the study said.

In order to determine their rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions, child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Kayaker killed in crash with boat
Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Woman struck by SUV in Lawrence County
A photo of the “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras" pop-up exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame...
Country Music Hall of Fame unveils new Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ pop-up exhibit
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Victim identified from fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
WSMV Amanda Hara
Teenager hit by car in Lawrence County