Suspect steals $70,000 in cash from man walking in downtown Nashville, police say

The victim told police he was a professional gambler, and he had won the money two days prior in St. Louis.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested last week after police said he attacked and robbed a man of $70,000 while walking in downtown Nashville earlier this year.

On Feb. 22, police responded to a call just before 4 a.m. at the Omni Hotel on 250 Rep. John Lewis Way, according to an affidavit from the Metro Nashville Police Department. A male victim told police he was a block away from the hotel when a male suspect randomly rushed him and punched him in the face.

The victim said the man then pushed him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him and demanded his property. The report said the man then went through the victim’s jacket and pants pockets, taking $70,000 in cash and the victim’s license.

The victim told police he was a professional gambler, and he had won the money two days prior in St. Louis.

Police identified the suspect nearly two months later after reviewing surveillance footage from several nearby businesses. Jamarcus Wallace, 34, was interviewed at the Downtown Detention Center on April 25 where he identified himself as the man in the surveillance footage, according to police.

Though he admitted to being the man in the screenshots, police said Wallace had no recollection of a robbery and denied stealing the money.

Wallace was arrested on several charges following questioning, including robbery and theft of a firearm. He remains in custody on a $135,500 bond.

