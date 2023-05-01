Perfect Breakfast Granola


By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This granola makes it incredibly easy to avoid commercially made breakfast cereals. If you are also trying to avoid gluten, gluten-free oats are readily available in most supermarkets and specialty stores. This recipe makes about two large mason jars’ worth of granola (with some left over for you to enjoy while the granola cools!).

Don’t have the exact ingredients? Feel free to improvise with your favorite dried fruits and nuts. Almost anything works in this recipe. Just remember to keep the fruit out of the oven and add it at the end when everything else has cooled.

Ingredients

5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 heaping cup sliced almonds

1 heaping cup pecan pieces or halves

3 packed tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon (or more if you like cinnamon)

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup maple syrup (see note)

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

Steps

1. Preheat the oven to 250°F. Arrange one rack about one-third of the way from the bottom and another rack one-third of the way from the top.

2. Combine the oats, almonds, pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix well to make sure the brown sugar is evenly distributed.

3. In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, combine the oil and syrup. Add the salt and give it a few stirs to mix.

4. Pour the wet mixture onto the dry ingredients and mix well to moisten all the oats.

5. Spread the granola onto two rimmed baking sheets.

6. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring the granola and switching the baking sheets top to bottom every 15 minutes until the granola is dry and toasted to your liking.

7. Allow the granola to cool on the baking sheets, then mix in the raisins and cranberries until the fruit is well distributed. Store in sealed containers. Granola will last for about a week stored at room temperature—though in my house, it’s usually gone in a few days!—or for a few weeks in the fridge.

Note: To keep this homemade granola additive-free, I recommend using pure maple syrup.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Kayaker killed in crash with boat
Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

NoahBRAVE Foundation Raising Money for Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Honoring Their Son’s...
NoahBRAVE Foundation Raising Money for Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Honoring Their Son’s Birthday
NoahBRAVE Foundation Raising Money for Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Honoring Their Son’s...
NoahBRAVE Foundation Raising Money for Brain Tumor Awareness Month and Honoring Their Son’s Birthday
Donnie Lee Strickland Performs His Song “That’s How Loving You Is”
Donnie Lee Strickland Performs His Song “That’s How Loving You Is”
Donnie Lee Strickland Performs His New Single “Warm Tears and Cold Beers”
Donnie Lee Strickland Performs His New Single “Warm Tears and Cold Beers”