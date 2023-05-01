Perfect Breakfast Granola

This granola makes it incredibly easy to avoid commercially made breakfast cereals. If you are also trying to avoid gluten, gluten-free oats are readily available in most supermarkets and specialty stores. This recipe makes about two large mason jars’ worth of granola (with some left over for you to enjoy while the granola cools!).

Don’t have the exact ingredients? Feel free to improvise with your favorite dried fruits and nuts. Almost anything works in this recipe. Just remember to keep the fruit out of the oven and add it at the end when everything else has cooled.

Ingredients

5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 heaping cup sliced almonds

1 heaping cup pecan pieces or halves

3 packed tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon (or more if you like cinnamon)

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup maple syrup (see note)

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

Steps

1. Preheat the oven to 250°F. Arrange one rack about one-third of the way from the bottom and another rack one-third of the way from the top.

2. Combine the oats, almonds, pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix well to make sure the brown sugar is evenly distributed.

3. In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, combine the oil and syrup. Add the salt and give it a few stirs to mix.

4. Pour the wet mixture onto the dry ingredients and mix well to moisten all the oats.

5. Spread the granola onto two rimmed baking sheets.

6. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring the granola and switching the baking sheets top to bottom every 15 minutes until the granola is dry and toasted to your liking.

7. Allow the granola to cool on the baking sheets, then mix in the raisins and cranberries until the fruit is well distributed. Store in sealed containers. Granola will last for about a week stored at room temperature—though in my house, it’s usually gone in a few days!—or for a few weeks in the fridge.

Note: To keep this homemade granola additive-free, I recommend using pure maple syrup.

