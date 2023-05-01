Nashville restaurant hosting International Food Festival every Saturday throughout May

The Nolensville Pike restaurant says guests can indulge from 15-20 rotating international food vendors from week to week.
Plaza Mariachi: International Food Festival
Plaza Mariachi: International Food Festival(Plaza Mariachi)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foods from around the world will be the focal point of a festival at a Nashville restaurant every Saturday in the month of May.

Plaza Mariachi will be hosting its International Food Festival every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., starting on May 6; admission to the festival will be free.

The Nolensville Pike restaurant says guests can indulge from 15-20 rotating international food vendors from week to week to celebrate global flavors, cultures and entertainment.

“Tantalize your taste buds with mouth-watering dishes and flavors from all corners of the globe as you explore our lineup of food trucks, stalls, and pop-up restaurants,” Plaza Mariachi said.

“But that’s not all! Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with live international entertainment throughout the festival. Experience the artistry of world music, dance, and performances that will transport you to different cultures with every beat and rhythm.”

Here’s a look at more of what you can expect at the International Food Festival:

  • For those 21 and older: Tequila flights and cocktail tastings
  • Kid’s activities: Interactive games, workshops and more

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Kayaker killed in crash with boat
Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
A Wilson County police deputy fought an outdoor fire alongside other first responders.
Deputy assists fire crews with outdoor fire in Wilson Co.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Woman struck by SUV in Lawrence County
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
Knoxville police release more information on West High gun incident