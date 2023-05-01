Nashville restaurant hosting International Food Festival every Saturday throughout May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foods from around the world will be the focal point of a festival at a Nashville restaurant every Saturday in the month of May.

Plaza Mariachi will be hosting its International Food Festival every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., starting on May 6; admission to the festival will be free.

The Nolensville Pike restaurant says guests can indulge from 15-20 rotating international food vendors from week to week to celebrate global flavors, cultures and entertainment.

“Tantalize your taste buds with mouth-watering dishes and flavors from all corners of the globe as you explore our lineup of food trucks, stalls, and pop-up restaurants,” Plaza Mariachi said.

“But that’s not all! Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with live international entertainment throughout the festival. Experience the artistry of world music, dance, and performances that will transport you to different cultures with every beat and rhythm.”

Here’s a look at more of what you can expect at the International Food Festival:

For those 21 and older: Tequila flights and cocktail tastings

Kid’s activities: Interactive games, workshops and more

