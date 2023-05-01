Nashville house destroyed by fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning north of Nashville.

According to Nashville Fire, the call came in around 4 a.m. on Monday for a residential fire in the 1500 block of Constitution Avenue. Fire engines arrived to visible flames coming from the roof of the home.

NFD personnel at the scene said a man and woman were in the home and the man had just left for work when the fire started. The woman was able to escape without injury but the home appears to be a total loss.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

