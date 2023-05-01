Nashville-based orgs call on city to fund new, improved public transportation

The Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee was joined by 11 organizations throughout the community to ask the city to consider a multimodal transit plan.
Nashville traffic
Nashville traffic(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick and Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Organizations based in Nashville demanded Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Council to fund new and improved public transportation on Monday.

The Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee (TAMT) was joined by 11 organizations throughout the community to ask the city to consider a multimodal transit plan.

This comes five years after Nashville voters shot down the $8.9 billion plan “Let’s Move Nashville” referendum, which included a light rail service, rapid bus transit lines and more. The light rail service would’ve been both underground and outdoors.

TAMT is currently polling residents of Nashville to see what they would want in their public transit.

A study from The Center Square ranked the Greater Nashville area as the second-most car-dependent city in the U.S.

