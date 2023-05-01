Murfreesboro urges public to lock car doors, city had over 600 car break-ins in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Murfreesboro is reminding the public to be diligent about locking their vehicles in 2023.

There were more than 600 car break-ins in Murfreesboro throughout 2022, and the city is urging the public to lock their doors and not to leave valuables in open view.

“Remember to be ‘Park Smart’ when you visit the City’s parks, trailheads and recreation facilities. Leave valuables at home or hide them in your vehicle, don’t forget to lock your car and take your key with you,” the city said.

Here’s how to “Park Smart,” according to the city:

Hide your stuff

Lock your car

Take your key

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.