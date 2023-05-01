Murfreesboro urges public to lock car doors, city had over 600 car break-ins in 2022

There were over 600 car break-ins in Murfreesboro throughout 2022 and the city is urging the public to lock their doors and not to leave valuables in open view.
City of Murfreesboro: 616 car break-ins occurred in Murfreesboro in 2022
City of Murfreesboro: 616 car break-ins occurred in Murfreesboro in 2022(City of Murfreesboro)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Murfreesboro is reminding the public to be diligent about locking their vehicles in 2023.

There were more than 600 car break-ins in Murfreesboro throughout 2022, and the city is urging the public to lock their doors and not to leave valuables in open view.

“Remember to be ‘Park Smart’ when you visit the City’s parks, trailheads and recreation facilities. Leave valuables at home or hide them in your vehicle, don’t forget to lock your car and take your key with you,” the city said.

Here’s how to “Park Smart,” according to the city:

  • Hide your stuff
  • Lock your car
  • Take your key

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Kayaker killed in crash with boat
Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

Tuesday in Nashville will feel and look a lot like Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Lovely week of weather
Tennessee ranked among best states for working moms in 2023, study says
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Woman struck by SUV in Lawrence County
A photo of the “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras" pop-up exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame...
Country Music Hall of Fame unveils new Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ pop-up exhibit