Mayor Cooper files 2024 fiscal year budget for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper filed his 2024 fiscal year budget to the Metro Council.

The mayor’s office says this proposal reflects over $3.2 billion in total revenue, a 6.2% increase ($188 million) from the 2023 fiscal year budget.

“It also fully achieves the new fund balance policy passed by Metro Council, which holds 2 months of operating expenditures and 50% of annual budgeted debt service in reserves,” the mayor’s office said in a press release.

Cooper also proposed an additional $125.7 million in one-time capital spending and additional reserves as a result of surplus funds available after meeting Metro’s fund balance policy threshold, his office added.

Related Coverage: Mayor John Cooper gives State of Metro Address

Here’s a look at the highlights from the 2024 fiscal year operating budget proposed by Mayor Cooper, according to his office:

$99,970,300 in new operating spending for Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nearly $50 million in new spending to increase wages for Metro employees

Funding increases for affordable housing, $30 million to Barnes Fund

New investments to combat homelessness and establishing new Office of Homeless Services

Fully funding all staffing requests for sworn officers, EMS and firefighters

Emphasize continued stability of waste management and furthering Nashville’s capacity to address litter

“In the past four years, we have course corrected on years of underinvestment and made generational improvements in our most important priorities – education, public safety, housing, infrastructure and other core government services,” said Mayor John Cooper. “This year’s budget builds on those efforts, investing in what works and innovating to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Nashville’s future is bright, and this budget helps create a platform for a successful city for decades to come.”

You can read more about the mayor’s proposed 2024 fiscal year operating budget by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.