Local musicians help raise money for Covenant School at Cool Springs Galleria

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Musicians filled the Cool Springs Galleria food court with song to help raise money for the victims of the Covenant School shooting.

Any tips that the artists received went straight to the Covenant School fund.

In addition, some restaurants, including California Pizza Kitchen, donated 20% of their proceeds on Sunday

Musicians who participated said they were glad to do what they could to help.

“I do think music is meant to bring people together and help in times of good and bad and everything in between,” said Amanda McCarthy, a musician at the event. “We had a wonderful crowd. They’ve been very supportive and generous, and it’s all we could have hoped for.”

For more ways to donate to the Covenant School, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.