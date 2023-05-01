Juvenile arrested after allegedly driving stolen truck under the influence in Putnam County


Stolen Truck in Monterey TN(Monterey Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTEREY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A runaway juvenile was arrested for driving a stolen truck and was allegedly under the influence, according to Monterey Police.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., officers were told to be on the look out for a runaway juvenile in a Chevy Silverado. Just before 3 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on North Chestnut Street.

Officers identified the driver as the runaway juvenile and took them into custody. Officials said the juvenile was also heavily under the influence of alcohol while driving the truck.

Officials took the juvenile to a detention center and contacted the owner of the truck to return it.

The juvenile may have also hit several mailboxes in the area, and the truck has significant damage to its passenger side, according to police.

If anyone has information on where the vehicle possibly crashed or has property damage matching this vehicle, contact the Monterey Police Department.

