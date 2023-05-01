‘I may have felt the heat before I saw it’: Franklin neighbor describes waking up to fire next door

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video showed emergency crews rushing to a Franklin home covered in flames.

On Saturday morning, crews said a couple had to jump 14 feet to the ground out of a window from their two-story home after they were woken up to a fire.

Some of the neighbors that saw the incident, broke down what they saw happen.

One neighbor’s doorbell camera captured 20-foot flames shooting into the air while a Franklin home burned to the ground.

“We saw the light flashing outside our house and my first thought was ‘oh gosh someone is having a medical emergency in the neighborhood,’” said Ben Johnson, a neighbor to the couple.

But what Johnson and his wife thought were emergency lights, were flames flickering just feet away from his home.

“She goes get up and go see so I get up to go check, and when I get in the back room of our house this house is fully engulfed in flames and it was so hot you could feel the heat through the windows of our house,” Johnson said.

Franklin firefighters said it all started around one o’clock Saturday morning. A family sleeping inside that home on Ewingville Drive, woke up to the sounding of smoke alarms, and fire trapping them in their room.

“Turns out they jumped out of their second story window,” Johnson said.

Minutes after, Johnson said crews told him and his wife to leave their home. When they did, they found the owners of the house that burned down standing in awe after jumping from their window and running across the street for help.

According to Johnson, about eight fire trucks came to help out with the scene. Officials said it took more than five hours to put the fire out. Officials believe the fire may have happened after oily rags on the back patio spontaneously combusted without a heat source.

“You don’t ever expect to look out the window and see the house next to you not just smoking, but I mean just a full blaze coming from out of the roof, you don’t expect to see that,” Johnson said.

Crews said the fire burned down portions of the roof, shattered windows and left the home at a total loss.

“They seem like the kind of folks that can rebound from this so I think that they will,” Johnson said of the couple that escaped.

Firefighters are now warning others to make sure your smoke alarms are working, and your windows can be used for an escape.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.