First Alert Forecast: Lovely week of weather

Rain showers are expected at times this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Partly cloudy, occasionally breezy, and unseasonably mild weather will stick around until Friday. Then, rain returns.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Today and tomorrow will be similar to one another. They’ll both be partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. At times, the wind will gust to 30 mph or so.

Tonight will turn chilly, like last night, but a light breeze will prevent most temperatures from bottoming out in the 30s. Lows in the 40s are expected for most.

Tuesday in Nashville will feel and look a lot like Monday.
Tuesday in Nashville will feel and look a lot like Monday.(WSMV)

Thursday morning will start even colder -- in the upper 30s and low 40s. We can’t rule out an isolated patch or two of frost, but that focal point for that will be in the deepest valleys of eastern Middle Tennessee.

Thursday afternoon looks seasonably warm, in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds and showers will return on Friday. Heavy rain is not expected.

THIS WEEKEND:

Occasional showers are likely both days this weekend. Notice the warming trend on Sunday especially.

