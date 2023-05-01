First Alert Forecast: Cool & Breezy to Start the Week

Below average temperatures and a good gusty wind for the first half of the week
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 1, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures topping off in the lower to mid-60s this afternoon.

It is looking like a breezy day with winds gusting near 30 mph at times this afternoon. Tonight should stay breezy with lows in the mid to upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

We will have more sunshine to go around tomorrow afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s again in the afternoon. It will be another breezy day with gusts between 25-30 mph during the day.

The wind will finally relax for our Wednesday and temperatures will get a slight bump into the upper 60s to maybe near 70 in a couple of spots for the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-70s under a good deal of afternoon sunshine.

LATE WEEK RAIN

Our next round of showers is expected to arrive by Friday with a rumble of thunder to two as well. Highs Friday will dip back down to near 70.

Right now we’re expecting those showers to continue into early on Saturday morning before we dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will get a pushback into the mid-70s.

Sunday will start dry, but another round of showers will try to push in during the afternoon and evening.

