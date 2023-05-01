First Alert Forecast: Another Breezy Day on Tap for Tuesday

Dry weather sticks around until the end of the week.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Partly cloudy and unseasonably cooler weather sticks around until Thursday. Rain returns in time for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, lows will be in the 40s.

BREEZY TUESDAY:

Tomorrow will be similar to today, partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably cool with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. At times, the wind will gust to 30 mph or so.

Winds may gust over 30mph at times in certain spots.
Winds may gust over 30mph at times in certain spots.(wsmv)

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:

Mid-week Lots of sunshine both day, Highs will start to increase to near 70 Wednesday and the mid 70s on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Clouds and showers will return on Friday. Heavy rain is not expected. Highs will be near 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Occasional showers are likely on both days this weekend. Notice the warming trend on Sunday especially. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80.

MONDAY:

A few showers but even warmer with highs in the low 80s.

