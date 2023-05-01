Deputy assists fire crews with outdoor fire in Wilson Co.

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County deputy helped out other first responders at the scene of an outdoor fire that was quickly spreading due to high wind gusts.

Crews were dispatched to a fire in Watertown at around 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jesse Paradis fought the fire on Turner Road alongside Wilson County fire crews.

It began as a grass fire, but strong winds quickly spread the flames to nearby trees and an outdoor shed. Residents are urged to use extreme caution when burning brush or starting fires when wind gusts are high.

Emergency crews were still at the scene as of 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.