Aerosmith to perform in Nashville on farewell tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The iconic rock band Aerosmith will perform in Nashville in 2024 as part of its farewell tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for the tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Fans will get to celebrate the band’s five decades in the music industry on Jan. 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

General ticket sales begin Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

