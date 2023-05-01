Aerosmith to perform in Nashville on farewell tour

The iconic rock band will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 10.
Aerosmith
Aerosmith(KXII)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The iconic rock band Aerosmith will perform in Nashville in 2024 as part of its farewell tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for the tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Fans will get to celebrate the band’s five decades in the music industry on Jan. 10 at Bridgestone Arena.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

General ticket sales begin Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Woman’s body recovered following deadly kayak incident on Percy Priest Lake
Kayaker killed in crash with boat
Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

WSMV Amanda Hara
Teenager hit by car in Lawrence County
Witnesses rush to help after two cars crash and catch fire on Sunday.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Briley Parkway
WSMV deadly shooting
Latest on deadly shooting on Briley Pkwy.