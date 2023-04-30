Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing street, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in a pickup truck while walking along Harding Place on Saturday night.

Ricky Donnell, 62, was crossing the street near Humber Drive when he was struck by a Ford F-150, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Donnell died at the scene.

The crash occurred outside of a crosswalk, according to MNPD.

The pickup truck driver’s identity has not been released, and police said they are not currently facing any charges.

