Kayakers respond after officials find body in Percy Priest Lake

One kayaker gives a few tips on how to stay safe on the water.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said a kayaker is dead after being hit by a boat on Percy Priest Lake on Saturday morning.

Several Nashville crews including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) searched for the missing kayaker for hours after they received a call about a crash involving a kayaker.

“It’s really sad, but unfortunately, I’m not too surprised,” Kayaker Matthew Galazzo said.

Galazzo said he sees situations like this come close to happening all the time.

Search crews said a fishing boat with three people crashed into a woman on her kayak on Saturday morning.

“It’s tough because if they’re speeding along, they are going like this, so if you’re in front of them, they can’t really see that well,” Galazzo explained.

Later Saturday afternoon, officials said they pulled the body of a female out from under 52 feet of water.

“At approximately 2:30 in the afternoon we deployed our ROV which is our underwater camera, and we recovered the deceased individual,” Clay Hetland with TWRA said.

Now kayakers, like Galazzo, are stepping up their safety methods.

“I’ve had a couple run-ins with boaters myself,” Galazzo said. “I’ve been looking actually at getting some reflective tape and probably getting a brighter life jacket just because I know everything is kind of green and blue and that sort of blends in.”

But, while adding precautions like packing an airborne, Galazzo said his heart breaks for the woman’s family.

“That’s pretty terrible, it’s a real shame, especially for it to be an accident like that,” Galazzo said.

While investigating the crash TWRA crews are in the processes of contacting the kayaker’s family.

