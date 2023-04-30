First Alert Forecast: Cool but sunny next few days

Temperatures will stay below average for most of the week.
Today's highs
Today's highs(none)
By Melanie Layden
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cooler air takes over today. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A passing shower is possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry all day. It will also be very breezy today.

Wind gusts will pick up this afternoon to around 25 MPH. This could affect some outdoor plans. The wind will also be very breezy Monday and Tuesday, as well.

Monday and Tuesday remain cooler but sunny and dry. Lows will fall to the mid 40s.

We’ll see bright sunshine on Wednesday with a high of around 70º. Low 70s and sunshine stick around for Thursday, too.

Our next rain chance comes Friday. Scattered showers will develop across the Midstate and linger into Saturday morning. We should dry out later in the morning to early afternoon Saturday. We will warm up Saturday afternoon to the upper 70s.

