First Alert Forecast: Below Average Temps & Strong Winds

Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday
Winds could gust up to 35mph Monday and Tuesday.
Winds could gust up to 35mph Monday and Tuesday.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Below average temperatures & gusty winds are expected to start the work week

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

It will be a chilly start to Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sun is expected early on, but some clouds move in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Winds could gust up to 35mph in some locations.

Tuesday is also partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Gusty winds continue.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with sunny skies and highs near 70! Thursday will also feature 70s and a decent amount of sunshine.

Our next Weathermaker arrives Friday. Scattered showers will develop across the Midstate and linger into Saturday morning. It appears we may dry out by the afternoon Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but isolated showers or storms remain a possibility.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter and Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley have...
Tennessee schools director says ‘I have other things to worry about’ than school safety
Broadway Exxon security guard shoots, kills man
Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Broadway
TWRA PERCY PRIEST LAKE FATALITY
Crews recover female body in water after kayaker goes missing
No suspect in deadly shooting on Briley Parkway
Man dead after shooting on Briley Parkway, police say
Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing street, police say
The fatal crash on I-40 East at exit 211B took the life of one person, according to MNPD.
Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another
wsmv surprise performance
Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA
Sunday morning News Update