First Alert Forecast: Below Average Temps & Strong Winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Below average temperatures & gusty winds are expected to start the work week

It will be a chilly start to Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sun is expected early on, but some clouds move in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Winds could gust up to 35mph in some locations.

Tuesday is also partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Gusty winds continue.

Wednesday is the pick of the week with sunny skies and highs near 70! Thursday will also feature 70s and a decent amount of sunshine.

Our next Weathermaker arrives Friday. Scattered showers will develop across the Midstate and linger into Saturday morning. It appears we may dry out by the afternoon Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s, but isolated showers or storms remain a possibility.

