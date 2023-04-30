Deadly I-40 crash kills one, injures another

Medical examiners are working to identify the deceased, according to police.
The fatal crash on I-40 East at exit 211B took the life of one person, according to MNPD.
The fatal crash on I-40 East at exit 211B took the life of one person, according to MNPD.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One male is dead, and another is critically injured following a fatal crash on I-40 East Sunday morning.

At around 12:25 a.m., 43-year-old Nicholas Marks was traveling eastbound in a 2023 Nissan Altima when he suddenly left the roadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said Marks then struck an Oldsmobile Bravada that was stopped on the right shoulder at exit 211B, causing the SUV to go up in flames.

Police said the driver of the Bravada, an unidentified male, died at the scene.

Marks was left critically injured and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police said it’s currently unknown what led him to leave the roadway.

