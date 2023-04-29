‘Tired dogs are happy dogs’: Nashville shelter to host 24-hour event to fundraise for new play yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local animal shelter is calling on all animal lovers to help fund a new play yard for its shelter dogs.

The Nashville Humane Association will be hosting a 24-hour fundraising event in hopes of providing an outside area for dogs to play and interact with each other safely. Event organizers said their goal is to raise $40,000 in one day on May 2.

In an Instagram post, NHA said being able to run, jump and play reduces shelter animals’ stress and anxiety and improves their physical health and overall well-being. The post also said that outdoor playtime allows the dogs to be more adoptable, as they become more socialized with humans and other dogs in a controlled environment.

“We all know that dogs are more than just pets, they are our family,” the shelter wrote. “And just like we would want our family to have a comfortable place to play and live, we want the same for our shelter dogs.”

To donate, you can visit the shelter in person at 213 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209, or visit NHA’s website.

