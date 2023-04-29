Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Broadway.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at 1101 Broadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said one man is dead and another was left injured following the shooting.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown. Police said the suspect is not in custody.

