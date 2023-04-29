Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Broadway

The shooting left one man dead, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
handgun generic
handgun generic(MGN Online)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide investigation has been launched by police after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning on Broadway.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at 1101 Broadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said one man is dead and another was left injured following the shooting.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown. Police said the suspect is not in custody.

