Person won’t face charges after fatal shooting in Warren County

MORRISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is not facing charges after a fatal shooting in Warren County, according to Chris Stanford the District Attorney General for Warren and Van Buren Counties.

On Friday night, just before 10 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 109 Brown Rd. in Morrison.

Officials learned that Jerry Lynn McCormick, 60, was shot in the chest one time, according to Stanford. McCormick quickly passed away as a result of the gunshot, Stanford said.

According to Stanford, Jordan Blake McCormick was identified as the shooter. However, further investigation led Stanford to believe Jordan had reasonable belief that Jerry posed as a threat of serious bodily injury or death to Jordan and another family member.

As a result, no charges will be brought against Jordan in connection to the shooting death, according to Stanford.

