Parents describe what it took for son to be first round NFL draft pick

Peter Skoronski’s parents describe their son’s work ethic from when he first played youth football.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Offensive lineman, Peter Skoronski, made his way to the Tennessee Titans facility on Friday after he was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

When he got there, he shook Coach Mike Vrabel’s hand and was officially a member of the team.

But what does it take to raise a 6-foot-4, 313 pound wall of steel?

“Well, considering he’s got a very picky diet, it’s been challenging from time to time, which is hard to believe for someone that size,” said dad Bob Skoronski Jr.

Some food and a football family were key for Skoronski. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski Sr., played for the Green Bay Packers under Coach Vince Lombardi.

“It’s such a narrow eye of the needle thing to happen to you and to do,” said dad Bob Skoronski.

But even when Peter Skoronski was in the youth leagues, his parents didn’t expect he’d make it big.

“Honestly, it was never on our radar,” said mom Anne Skoronski. “It was something that years and years through hard work - and he’s really a steadfast and really focused worker – all of a sudden you kind of land where you land.”

From youth to high school, and football at Northwestern University, those moments led up to Thursday night when Peter got a call from the Tennessee Titans to come home.

“I would say to the people of Nashville, he will be prepared,” said dad Bob Skoronski. “He will not slough off on anything. He will be prepared for the opposition. If the opposition is better than him, it’s just because they are better. It’s not because my son wasn’t ready to go. He’ll be ready to go. But they’ll have to be better to beat him.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
Titans select QB Levis, RB Spears on second day of draft
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first...
Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski in first round

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Demonstrators and children advocating for gun safety and common sense gun laws along 21st Ave S...
Tennessee Gov. Lee says session on guns likely after July 4
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee governor signs narrow abortion exemption bill
Urban Housing Solutions and city officials cut the ribbon for Skyliner, a new apartment complex...
Affordable housing apartments open on Dickerson Pike
Inglewood neighbors are concerned a proposed RV park in a floodplain will cause flooding issues.
Metro Council to consider building an RV park in a floodplain
Commissioners renew 87 party bus permits
Commissioners renew 87 party bus permits