Metro Council to consider building an RV park in a floodplain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memories of the 2010 floodwaters have people in the Inglewood neighborhood of Nashville speaking out against a proposed development, but one Metro Council member said they don’t have anything to worry about.

From Nancy Quinn’s backyard, you can see the Cumberland River, a few homes along Pennington Bend and undeveloped land.

“It is nice and quiet,” Quinn said.

During the 2010 flood, water filled the floodplain and peoples’ homes there.

“You will see a lot of empty lots where people did not rebuild,” Quinn said.

Now, Quinn is concerned more people could be at risk since the property owner has teamed up with a developer to turn part of the floodplain into a farm-themed luxury RV park.

“When the next historic rainfall comes, we will be watching the news and first responders risk their lives to rescue more people from Pennington Bend because we have intensely developed it,” Quinn said.

Metro Council Member Jeff Syracuse supports the development.

“RV sites are not like putting in a bunch of buildings,” Syracuse said. “The amount of trees adding to the site is extraordinary and will help with water issues and minor flooding.”

Syracuse said only about 10% of the floodplain will be developed and will also include a restaurant and greenway trail.

“It is actually going to be something that brings in good quality tourism” Syracuse said. “It is not going to exacerbate traffic because the RVs go to the site and leave,” Syracuse said.

Quinn said she will be speaking at Tuesday’s public hearing against the development.

“I think it is important for the community to at least be aware that this is happening to our floodplain and weigh in,” Quinn said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.