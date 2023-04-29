Lightning strikes college apartments right before graduation


WSMV4's Courtney Allen reports.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dozen Tennessee Tech University students were left without a home after lightning from the overnight storms struck their apartment and caused a large fire. The apartment complex is right across the street from the university.

With graduation just a week away, students scrambled Friday morning to get everything they could out of their apartments.

A cap and gown and bag of clothes is about all TTU senior Mitchell Carney could grab after his apartment building was struck by lightning around 5:30 a.m.

“I turned around, and I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was still dreaming.” Carney said.

Lightning struck the roof of the Eagle Summit apartment complex. Cookeville Fire, as well as the property manager, said the building’s construction is the reason the fire wasn’t worse.

“The way the building was built an designed, it kept the fire contained to the attic space and roof space,” property manager Jennifer Acuff said. “The only fire damage is going to be to the roof. It is mainly water damage.

Carney, a computer science major, said he will now stay with his family through graduation while he awaits his summer internship. “It gives me something to look forward to,” Carney said.

The property manager said the university is also helping people with temporary housing.

