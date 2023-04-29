Lawrence County EMS unit involved in crash


Lawrence County EMS
Lawrence County EMS(Lawrence County EMS)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday morning, just before 8:30, a Lawrence County EMS unit was driving down Buffalo Road in Lawrenceburg while responded emergency traffic to a 911 call.

During their response, the EMS unit hit another vehicle. A a result, the EMS unit hit a guard rail and stopped in a ditch. EMS responders notified dispatch of the crash and left the vehicle. They proceeded to check on the second vehicle’s occupant.

Another EMS unit was sent out to the crash and all parties involved were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Lawrence County EMS responders have been evaluated, treated for minor injuries, and released.

