Glencliff High School students overcome obstacles to find success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Glencliff High School is one of the most diverse schools in Tennessee featuring students from 30 different countries and speaking 25 different languages.

And while that presents challenges, a group of students are also embodying the American dream that no matter where you come from, success is within reach.

It was a moment they didn’t imagine could happen.

“It took us a minute to actually process that we had won first place,” said Glencliff High senior Candelaria Mendoza.

But a moment their teacher knew could be achieved.

“I always say no one rises to low expectations. I said we’re going to do it right; we’re going to do it big. And they did it big!” said Gloria Christian, the Entrepreneurship Pathway Instructor at Glencliff.

Big, as in first place at the statewide DECA Conference, an organization that encourages leadership skills.

“With DECA you know entrepreneurship, marketing, business. You have to be on top of your stuff,” said senior Imiya Houston.

The winning project: a business plan for a Vietnamese fast food restaurant highlighting the very diversity that also poses challenges for the school.

“We have students from all over the world,” Academy Coach Thommye’ Kelley said. “You may have a class of 30 and in that class maybe 20 of them don’t speak English.”

And that can look grim from the outside. U.S. News and World Report found only 9% of the student body is proficient in reading, just 2% proficient in math. The graduation rate is just 63%. But inside the school ...

“That number doesn’t necessarily share or show the hard work our students are doing every day,” said Kelley.

Hard work that’s landing these winners full ride academic scholarships at top universities in the fall.

“I’m going to Belmont,” said Houston.

“I’m going to Lipscomb,” said Mendoza.

“I’m going to Vanderbilt,” said Bao Le, the third member of their team.

And giving them something to be proud of as they take that plan to the next level of competition.

“Being able to go to the international stage and be able to tell people that I go to Glencliff High School and be proud of that is one of the biggest things I’m super excited for.” Le said.

“It gives our kids an actual chance at life,” Kelley added. “Oh, I’m sorry. It gives them an opportunity to show the world that they are like everyone else, and they can accomplish the goals that they have and the dreams that they have. They just need a step up.”

The Glencliff team presented their project at the International DECA competition this past weekend facing off against 200 other teams from across the world. Although they didn’t win the competition, everyone involved said they’ve already won.

