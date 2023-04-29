First Alert Forecast: A passing shower possible today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re heading into the weekend with warmer temperatures in the 70s but a few showers are possible in some parts of the Midstate. However, not everyone will see rain today.

THIS WEEKEND

We’re starting off very foggy in many spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee until 8:00 A.M. Watch out for low visibility on the roads this morning. Otherwise, it will be a very cloudy day. A few areas, mainly northwest of Nashville, will see a few passing rain showers, but most will stay dry all day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be sunnier but cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s and it will be breezy at times. Expect the wind to be around 15-20 MPH. Overnight lows get cooler too, dropping to the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The cooler air sticks around for the start of the week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky.

We return back to the 70s on Wednesday with bright sunshine.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Rain showers will return late Thursday night into Friday. Have an umbrella handy on Friday as scattered showers will stick around most of the day.

