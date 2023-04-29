First Alert Forecast: A Bit Cooler for Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll close out the weekend on a below average note with a chance of a shower.

SUNDAY

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated shower chance for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60s and it will be breezy at times. Winds could gust up to 30 mph through the afternoon. Overnight lows get cooler too, dropping to the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Below average temperatures are on tap to start the week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is the day we start to trend warmer. Highs will be in the lower 70s with sunny skies. The warming trend continues from there.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Rain showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday. The exact track of a storm system will determine how much rain we see Friday. A shower is possible early on Saturday as well. Check back for updates!

