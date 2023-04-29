Expectant mothers attend Mommy to Be baby shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expectant mothers and new mothers got free baby items in Nashville on Friday.

They also got free education sessions, prize giveaways and food and drinks.

Every year the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center hosts its annual Mommy to Be baby shower.

Coordinators said this is just one of many ways that they give back to the community.

“Today we’re having our annual baby shower, and this is our first once since COVID and we have a great turnout,” coordinator Angela Jones said. “We’re here for the community. They’re going to see the vendors and get gifts, and great things for their baby. We’re so excited.”

Some of the vendors at this year’s even included the Nashville Diaper Connection, the Davidson County WIC program and many more.

