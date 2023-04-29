Crews investigate lake where kayaker has yet to resurface

The kayaker was hit by a boat, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Nashville fire department
Nashville fire department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reports of a kayaker being hit by a boat have crews investigating near Hamilton Creek.

Crews were called to 2901 Bell Road at around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Officials said a kayaker has not resurfaced after being hit by a boat.

NFD officials said crews were actively searching the water for the missing person.

This is a developing story.

