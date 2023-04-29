Cheekwood celebrates Arbor Day with free tree seedlings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheekwood celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by helping people plant a tree.

They gave away 200 seedlings on Friday. These are oak trees that people can plant in their own yards.

Oak trees are an important part of Tennessee forests. Not only do they provide shade and reduce noise pollution, but they also support hundreds of species like birds and insects.

“Everybody has a tree in their backyard. And if you have a tree in your backyard, or you’re thinking about putting one in your backyard, it’s probably growing at Cheekwood,” Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens and Facilities for Cheekwood, said. “It’s a perfect place to come and see it, maybe get a free tree to get you started in that direction.”

Cheekwood also held several activities on Friday including the practice of forest bathing, which is simply absorbing the forest atmosphere.

