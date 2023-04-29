Affordable housing apartments open on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Nashville apartment complex is ready to welcome home new residents.

Urban Housing Solutions celebrated the opening of Skyliner on Friday morning, a new mixed-income apartment complex located on Dickerson Pike.

The apartment was built to solve the ongoing housing issue, becoming an affordable place for anyone looking for a place to live.

“We worked with Southeast Ventures, the architect on the project, to kind of harken back to the mid-century motels that were really popular on Dickerson Pike, making nods to some of those design motifs, the colors, just trying to be unique,” Kelsey Oesmann, Director of Design & Development for Urban Housing Solutions, said. “It’s been a long road, navigating a lot of challenges along the way, but we’re really excited to be here.”

If you’re interested in becoming a resident at Skyliner, you can apply now by visiting the apartments at 2940 Dickerson Pike.

