3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

State lawmakers approved a bill establishing a grocery tax holiday from August through October.
Shoppers welcome TN grocery tax holiday after food price hike
TN lawmakers pass three-month grocery tax holiday
TN lawmakers pass three-month grocery tax holiday
Neighbors not happy with flood plains development
Neighbors not happy with flood plains development
Tornado warning siren system upgrades start Monday
Tornado warning siren system upgrades start Monday
New project aims to keep community safer
New project aims to keep community safer