World-famous animatronics, puppet company moves to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses from across the country continue to move to the Midstate.

Axtell Expressions, an international puppet company, moved from California to Columbia a few months ago, said company President Steve Axtell, the creator of hundreds of puppets and animatronics for television shows and movies.

“I kind of developed my own, started my business. Over the years, it’s grown into this international puppet company in 80 different counties,” Axtell said. “Every day is playland.”

It’s a playland Axtell said he’s been creating since he was 14.

“I get to come out and work with characters or creators or make other people dreams come true,” he said. “We do a lot of building for people who appear on America’s Got Talent. That’s one of the big things. Simon Cowell himself actually had us build a puppet of him.”

Axtell has also been working with Megan Piphus Peace, the first female Black puppeteer on “Sesame Street” for years. Recently, Axtell and his team created a puppet rig that Megan sings and dances with.

Peace said she was inspired by Shari Lewis, the world-famous ventriloquist behind “Lamb Chop.” Lewis’ daughter, Mallory, gave Peace her blessing over a Facetime call. The puppets she performed with are named Sassy and Classy. The trio performed on a Disney cruise in April.

“It’s a lot of coordination between both of the heads,” Peace said.

Axtell said bringing life to these characters gives him the utmost joy.

“My favorite puppet is always the next one,” he said.

Some of Axtell’s work can be seen at Dolly’s Stampede and the Frizzle Chicken Café in Pigeon Forge.

