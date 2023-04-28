West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun goes off in school, KPD says

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teacher at West High School was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

From a preliminary report, KPD said, it looks like the gun was inside a student’s backpack. Additionally, KPD confirmed that there were no serious injures and the student is in custody. The gun is also accounted for, per KPD.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m. The following are messages sent to parents following the incident:

Additionally, KCS Superintendent John Rysewyk will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. EST.

