Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski


Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first...
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill.(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

The Titans were in need of help on the offensive line after releasing Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones after the 2022 season.

Skoronski, the third offensive lineman taken in the draft, attended Northwestern University. He was a first-team all Big Ten selection in 2022.

Arizona drafted Ohio State OT Paris Johnson with the sixth pick while Chicago selected Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.

