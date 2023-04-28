Titans select Kentucky QB Will Levis in second round

The Titans made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 33rd pick, the second pick in the second round.
UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.(UK Athletics)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

The Titans made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the 33rd pick, the second pick in the second round.

Tennessee received Arizona’s second round pick (No. 33) and third round pick (No. 81) while giving the Cardinals its second round pick (No. 41), third round pick (No. 72) and a third round pick in 2024.

The second and third round of the NFL draft is Friday night. Rounds four through seven will be completed on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Titans picked Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski with the 11th pick in the first round.

The Titans were in need of help on the offensive line after releasing Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones after the 2022 season.

Skoronski, the third offensive lineman taken in the draft, attended Northwestern University. He was a first-team all Big Ten selection in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first...
Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski in first round

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Titans select OL Peter Skoronski in first round
Titans select OT Peter Skoronski in first round
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) in action against Duke during the first...
Titans select Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski in first round
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers