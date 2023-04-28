Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment venue announces new Nashville location
PopStroke says it aims to entertain its guests through food, drinks, and of course, golf.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashvillians are getting the Tiger Woods’ golf treatment with a new putting experience like no other.
It’s a simple concept of eating, drinking, and of course, putting: Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Golf is coming to Nashville and construction is set to begin sometime this year.
PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team, according to a press release.
The release adds that the courses will be coupled up with an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor.
“PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” Woods said in the release. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”
The press release says that every venue is outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for guests to use on the course and even take home as a keepsake.
“PopStroke’s expansion into these thirteen new locations is a significant milestone in the growth of this golf entertainment hub,” said David Abeles, President and CEO of TaylorMade, in a media release. “We are eager for golfers in these markets to witness what we’ve known all along: PopStroke provides a distinctive blend of golf and fun that sets it apart from all other facilities of this kind. It creates a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, welcoming golfers from all walks of life to experience putting in a new way.”
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.