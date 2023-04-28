Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment venue announces new Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashvillians are getting the Tiger Woods’ golf treatment with a new putting experience like no other.

It’s a simple concept of eating, drinking, and of course, putting: Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Golf is coming to Nashville and construction is set to begin sometime this year.

PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team, according to a press release.

The release adds that the courses will be coupled up with an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor.

“PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” Woods said in the release. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”

We are excited to announce thirteen new @PopstrokeGolf locations opening in 2023 and 2024! We are thrilled to be expanding into these communities. Read more: https://t.co/9UGKTGcAeA pic.twitter.com/GOiuOGU4aT — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 27, 2023

The press release says that every venue is outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for guests to use on the course and even take home as a keepsake.

“PopStroke’s expansion into these thirteen new locations is a significant milestone in the growth of this golf entertainment hub,” said David Abeles, President and CEO of TaylorMade, in a media release. “We are eager for golfers in these markets to witness what we’ve known all along: PopStroke provides a distinctive blend of golf and fun that sets it apart from all other facilities of this kind. It creates a lively and enjoyable atmosphere, welcoming golfers from all walks of life to experience putting in a new way.”

