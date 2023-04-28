Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire erupted moments after shooters banged on the man's apartment door and yell for him to...
Gunfire erupts moments after shooters bang on apartment door, yell for victim to come outside
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.
Demands for shooter’s writings continue month after Nashville school shooting
William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1; Stroud, Richardson go in top 4 of NFL draft
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Portland Police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured at the...
Woman killed in Portland crash
Mike Hill, a custodian at The Covenant School, was killed during the school shooting in...
Family of Covenant custodian killed reflects on last month without him
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska