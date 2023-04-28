Students with disabilities get chance to paint at Nashville school

Zot Arts and Shelby Foundation gives students at Harris-Hillman a chance to unleash their creativity.
The students at Nashville's Harris-Hillman School had a chance to unleash their creativity on Thursday.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was an exciting day Thursday at Nashville’s Harris-Hillman School.

The students there, all with severe multiple disabilities, had a chance to artistically paint.

The white cafeteria floor at the school never had a chance.

The students in wheelchairs attacked it with color.

“I’m so fortunate to have the ability to make life richer for kids like this all over the country,” Dwayne Szot said.

Szot provides the machines that hook up to the wheelchairs; the grownups and parents give the push.

Joseph Hickman created the Shelby Foundation to support this. His daughter Shelby lived here for 18 years.

“Just how creative they are, people inside those bodies can’t verbalize, like you and I can, but just to see their reactions light up changed the whole room,” Hickman said.

Szot with Zot Artz gives them the chance to prove it.

“I’m basically the conductor, someone who does the music performance,” Szot said. “I give everybody the paint and away they go.”

