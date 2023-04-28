Safe Nashville Fun claims requests to limit party vehicles was ignored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Licensing Commissioners ignored Nashville citizens “urgent” requests to allegedly limit the number of party vehicles in downtown Nashville by granting 87 permit renewals to entertainment transportation vehicle (ETV) operators, according to Safe Nashville Fun.

Safe Nashville Fun said they wanted people from the following agencies to implore commissioners during the hearing to address the ongoing safety, reputation and noise crisis in Downtown Nashville:

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation

Nashville Chamber of Commerce

Nashville Symphony

The Greater Nashville Hospitality Association

Downtown Partnership

According to Safe Nashville Fun, not one Nashville citizen, business owner or city leader spoke in support of ETVs, besides those who own the companies.

“Everyone who lives and works downtown agrees: party buses are killing our downtown core,” Jim Schmitz, co-organizer of Safe Fun Nashville said. “It’s not just a concern, it’s a crisis. If we don’t start enforcing regulations now and listening to recommendations from our mayor and city leaders to crack down on these vehicles, then pretty soon no local will want to spend any time downtown.”

Safe Nashville Fun said that even though the Nashville Department of Transportation recommended the number of ETVs be reduced from 89 to 40, commissioners allegedly failed to act on the presented evidence that ETVs clog the downtown core.

Before individual permitting took place, Safe Nashville Fun said the commission recognized a public need for 35 to 70 ETV’s on Nashville roads.

“NDOT made it very clear that party vehicles pose a big safety risk and cause additional traffic delays,” Schmitz said. “It’s disheartening that our commissioners refuse to listen to these warnings and continue to grant permits when there is no public need for them on our roads.”

Safe Fun Nashville said in a release it is hopeful that commissioners will do what is best for Nashville and deny any additional ETV permits at the May 11 special called meeting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.