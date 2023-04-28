Release of Covenant shooter’s journals still days away, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fewer than 24 hours after Gov. Bill Lee assured Tennesseans the journals and writings of the Covenant School shooter would be released “very soon,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tennesseans demanding their release still have days to wait.

When asked if the writings of school shooter Audrey Hale would be released Friday, MNPD spokeswoman Brooke Reese responded, “No and not next week.” A search of Hale’s residence yielded more than 20 journals that could explain why the former Covenant student opened fire inside the school on March 27, killing six people.

Patience is wearing thin for many Tennesseans, lawmakers, celebrities and more who believe the writings should be released to the public. Lee released a statement regarding their release on social media on Thursday night.

“The Covenant shooting was a tragedy beyond comprehension, and Tennesseans need clarity,” Lee said in the statement. “We’ve been in touch with the Nashville Police Department and today, Chief (John) Drake assured me that documents and information regarding the shooter will be released to the public very soon.”

The statement came after MNPD said it had started the process of preparing the documents for public release. It’s unknown at this time if police are redacting the documents as part of their release process. Many of those who’ve been outspoken online about the release of the documents have demanded they be released without alterations.

Typically, evidence in such a mass shooting investigation would not be made public until the investigation is closed, the department said. Yet, it remains open, according to investigators. Police have previously cited an ongoing investigation for not releasing the writings.

