Police searching for suspect allegedly cashing fraudulent checks across banks in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who’s allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent banks across Tennessee.

Police say a Florida man reached out to them after he was notified by Truist Bank on Old Fort Parkway that someone was trying to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver’s license with his signature.

The suspect, according to police, also presented the bank teller with the Florida man’s Social Security number. The victim told police he’s never been to Murfreesboro.

Police add that the suspect has attempted to cash fraudulent checks at banks in Johnson City, Kingsport and Hixon.

If you know who this person is, you’re asked to call Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email 0409@murfreesborotn.gov.

Police searching for bank fraud suspect cashing fraudulent checks across TN (Murfreesboro Police)

